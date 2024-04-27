Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

EW stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

