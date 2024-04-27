L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in April

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIQUY opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

