Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.