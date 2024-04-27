Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.45 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.