Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 171.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $176.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.