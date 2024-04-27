Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $260.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

