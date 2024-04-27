Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,181,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,954 shares of company stock worth $13,158,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.