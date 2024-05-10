Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 759,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWEN
Insider Activity
In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.