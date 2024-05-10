Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 million-$63.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.380 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $623.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.