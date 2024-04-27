Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 614 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 91.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.