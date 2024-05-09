Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of CVE:STC traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

