Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MongoDB by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $383.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.56 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

