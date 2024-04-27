Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $854,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 977,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 743,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

