Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.