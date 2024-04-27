First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $427.37 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $428.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.