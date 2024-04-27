Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,731 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBAG. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBAG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.