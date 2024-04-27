Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.