Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 275,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,260. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

