Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $32,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

