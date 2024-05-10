Outfitter Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE D traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $53.29. 1,972,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

