Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock worth $464,057,537. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.64. The company had a trading volume of 590,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,465. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

