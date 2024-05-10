Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $64.14. 1,374,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,415. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

