Wag! Group’s (PET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 230.58% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 26,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,455. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 977,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 977,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,173 shares of company stock valued at $648,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

