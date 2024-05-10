Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) PT Raised to $40.00

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SYRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. 207,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,988. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

