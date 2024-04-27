Metro (TSE:MRU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91, reports. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion.

Metro Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$70.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$78.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

