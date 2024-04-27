Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Posts Earnings Results

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 19.59. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 15.17 and a 1 year high of SEK 22.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

