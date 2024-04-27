Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,319 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.