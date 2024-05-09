Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.46 or 0.00011888 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.47 billion and $92.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00131439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

