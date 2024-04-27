Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $383.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.56 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,915,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

