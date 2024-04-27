Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,469,000 after buying an additional 75,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

