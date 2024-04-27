MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,944,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,481,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MSA opened at $188.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $196.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.