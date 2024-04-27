Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41), reports. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-23.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.300-23.700 EPS.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded down $12.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.42. 102,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.84.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Chemed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.