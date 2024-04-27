Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,485. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

