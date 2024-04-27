Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51.02 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $51.02 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001557 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

