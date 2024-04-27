K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $654,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,319 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,475. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 1,613,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

