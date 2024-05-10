Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,967 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

