J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 229.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $15,652,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 115,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.