Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,346 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises about 3.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 14.80% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 502,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 55,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,918. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

