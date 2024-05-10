Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $285.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,082. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.88 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

