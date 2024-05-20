CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 3.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 308,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 795,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVAC. Leerink Partnrs lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

CureVac Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. CureVac had a negative net margin of 483.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. Equities analysts expect that CureVac will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

