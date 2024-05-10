First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Decreased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 99,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

