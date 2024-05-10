Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,239. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $158.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

