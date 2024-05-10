Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE SJM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,239. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $158.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.