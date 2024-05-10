Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 717.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.62 on Friday, hitting $729.56. 203,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $446.65 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $750.45 and a 200 day moving average of $717.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

