Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.88. 34,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.92 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.30 and a 200 day moving average of $229.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

