Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $391.33 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $391.33 million and $108.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00005971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.64 or 0.04802506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00056825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

