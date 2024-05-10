Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,312,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.48. 142,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

