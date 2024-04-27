Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $307,000 in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

