Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after buying an additional 573,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,339,000 after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,224 shares of company stock worth $5,872,091. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

ZM opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.