Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.89. 36,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,210. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

