Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $229,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

